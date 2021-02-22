Sushant Singh Rajput may not be between us anymore, but he is remembered each and every day. The actor is known for his down to earth attitude, helpful nature and tremendous acting chops. He’s also often praised for getting into the skin of his characters. Today, as his film Kai Po Che completes 8 years, director Abhishek Kapoor is getting nostalgic. Read on for details!

As most know, SSR passed away on June 14 last year. He hanged himself to death in his Bandra apartment. CBI is still investigating the case and a verdict is yet to be out. Family of Sushant has accused his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide along with other allegations such as cheating and theft.

Abhishek Kapoor in a conversation with TOI is now remembering Sushant Singh Rajput. After Kai Po Che, the duo reunited for Kedarnath. Talking about SSR’s transition over the years, the director began, “He was definitely a different person. You get moulded as you trudge along the business. But he brought so much to both the parts that in hindsight, I cannot even begin to imagine anyone else essaying the roles. He was an intense actor and used to research his roles well enough to know the characters like the back of his hand.”

Abhishek Kapoor got emotional as he continued, “I really miss him (Sushant Singh Rajput) and every time I realise I can’t reach him anymore, it leaves me disturbed.”

Many wouldn’t know, but Abhishek hadn’t watched any of Sushant’s work before casting him for Kai Po Che.

“I’d never seen any of Sushant’s previous works before casting him. Back then, the industry wasn’t very accepting of television actors. But post Rock On!!, people had faith in me and I just went for it As for the efforts, there wasn’t any out-of-the-ordinary effort involved when it came to moulding Sushant. He was just fabulous right from the start and from the first day itself I knew we’re going to fly together. It was a scene where he teaches the students about knocking the bat and I could gauge from his body language that he had just sunk his teeth into this character,” Abhishek Kapoor revealed.

