Ananya Panday Demands For A Burger In Style But She Looks Like A Snack Herself!

When Ananya Panday wants a burger, she sure states her wish in style!

Advertisement

Ananya posted a stunning picture on Instagram on Saturday, seated on a sofa in a white off-shoulder bodycon teamed with black shorts and a beige cover-up.

“I just really want a burger,” Ananya Panday wrote as the caption.

Ananya Panday was last seen in the OTT-released film “Khaali Peeli”. Daughter of actor Chunky Panday, she will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled directorial with Deepika Padukone, and “Fighter” co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.

Recently it was reported that the actress aspires to model her career on the line of Deepika Padukone. A source said to the publication, “Ananya doesn’t want to be cast into a particular image. She wants to do roles that help her portray versatility. So be it glam or girl next door roles, she wants to be able to play varied characters, and be able to come across as relatable to the audience.”

“Ananya Panday has been following and observing Deepika’s body of work and is an admirer of how Deepika can do an XXX: Return of Xander Cage, Padmaavat, Piku and Chhapaak, and be convincing in all the characters that are too far apart.”

Must Read: It’s A Boy! Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan Welcome Their Second Baby

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube