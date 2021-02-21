Shah Rukh Khan is a father to three kids, of whom AbRam (the youngest) was welcomed in 2013. The munchkin is one of the most followed and sought after kids in the tinsel town, and even a glimpse of him is precious. But it wasn’t an easy ride for Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan when they announced his arrival by surrogacy. The actor and his wife were accused of conducting a pre-natal sex determination test, which is illegal and even a probe was set up to investigate the same. SRK had later opened up on the same and below is all you need to know about this throwback.

Advertisement

Back in 2013, a social activist had filed a case against Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan for allegedly running a prenatal sex determination test before AbRam’s birth. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)has even set up an investigation for the same. Later we saw SRK condemning everyone who wrote and spoke about the episode.

Advertisement

Talking to PTI, he said, “I did not like that fact when the media spoke about surrogacy. I hate it. They said I had s*x determination test, which was rubbish. I am too educated to be indulging in this non-sense. He was suffering… He was ill and people were talking about s*x determination just because he is the child of a famous movie star.”

“He will grow up one day and might read all this or may not read also… But it is very sad. Just because he is my child, it doesn’t make him less or more than anyone else… A kid is a kid. He was unwell and there were cases going on. I feel awkward,” Shah Rukh Khan added.

In the same Interview, King Khan defined munchkin AbRam as a pleasant child and said, “He is very sweet, beautiful and pretty looking. He is a pleasant child. He brings a lot of cheer and happiness. It is great fun to be with him. Everyone wants to be with him. There is so much innocence and love in the baby… He is very sweet. The kids like him… I like him.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Deepika Padukone Hasn’t Watched Money Heist, Says Ranveer Singh Called Schitt’s Creek ‘Rubbish’ – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube