Aamir Khan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. The actor, who is also known as Mr Perfectionist, has delivered some blockbuster films like 3 Idiots, Lagaan, PK, Dangal, Ghajini and many others. Apart from that he is often in news and manages to grab eyeballs.

Advertisement

Aamir is also one of the highest-paid actors in the industry, but his love for automobiles is not much known. Like his performance, his share of automobiles and his car collection will leave you impressed. So let’s have a look at what the superstar has in his garage.

Rolls Royce Ghost

Advertisement

British luxury automobile maker’s flagship car is powered by a 6.6-litre twin-turbo V12 engine which generates 563bhp. The version Aamir Khan owns is worth around 5.25 – 6.83 crore.

Bentley Continental Flying Spur

The superstar’s Bentley Continental Flying Spur is with 0007 number! The luxury ride comes with superior luxury, incredible features, and aggressive power. The car, which is worth around 3.21 – 3.41 crore, has got a top speed of around 300kph. It also has a 6-litre W12 that produces massive power of 626bhp and torque of 900Nm.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach S600

Aamir Khan is the third Bollywood celebrity to own Mercedes-Benz Maybach S600. The luxury ride comes with super-thick doors and mirrors, fire and security alarm systems. Not only that, the car is protective and armoured and can remain unharmed against AK-47 bullets and landmines. Aamir’s car costs around Rs 10 crore and it is specially made for VVIPs.

BMW 6-series GT

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor also has a liking for German cars. His car BMW 6-series GT is made to suit one and all and from its interior to the driving experience. The luxury car, which is worth approximately Rs 65 lakh got a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder diesel engine and can reach up to 100 kmph in just 5.4 secs.

Range Rover Vogue

Range Rover Vogue is one of the most powerful SUV that almost every Bollywood celebrity is fond of. Aamir Khan’s SUV is powered by a 5000cc engine which generates around 557hp. He is often seen driving the massive SUV frequently in Mumbai.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma Was Once Replaced By Arshad Warsi & Sajid Khan Whereas Arjun Kapoor Rubbished Similar Rumours

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube