Deepika Padukone has some of the most exciting films lined up for release right now. ’83, Shakun Batra’s next, Pathan, Fighter and even Nag Ashwin’s pan-India film, the actress’ fans are surely in for a big treat.

While Deepika’s ’83 & Shakun Batra’s next will release soon, the shooting for her film Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan & John Abraham is underway. After Pathan’s release, Deepika along with Hrithik Roshan will start shooting for Fighter as well. But the latest we hear is that after wrapping up the YRF biggie, she will start shooting for Nag Ashwin’s next which also stars Prabhas in lead.

According to Pinkvilla, Deepika has already allotted 75 days to the film. A source has been quoted as saying, “The film goes on the floors in the month of July. By then, Prabhas would have wrapped up shooting for major chunk of Salaar and Adipurush, whereas Deepika would have completed Pathan. She has allotted 75 days already for the film, which has her in an action-packed avatar, with an altogether different get up. It’s an apocalyptic film, set in the futuristic timeline, with the characters fighting for survival. The tale has not been attempted in Indian cinema till date,”

The film is touted to be the biggest one of Indian cinema and will have several international teams working on its VFX. Interestingly, a team that worked on Avengers: Endgame is also expected to work on the project. The untitled film is slated to release in 2022 but due to heavy VFX work, it may end up releasing in 2023.

Isn’t that interesting?

Recently, Deepika Padukone shared that she believes that fitness is not just a person’s physical appearance, but a balance of mind, body and soul.

“I’ve always believed that fitness is far more than just one’s physical appearance. It is about balancing the mind, body and soul. It is about being fit physically, mentally and emotionally,” said Deepika while talking to IANS.

