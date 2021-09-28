Advertisement

Singer Akasa Singh, who is known for numbers such as Naagin and Kheech Meri Photo, is all set to enter Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant.

A source from Akasa’s team confirmed the news to IANS and added that they are looking forward to seeing her real self in the show.

The 15th season of the controversial reality show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss for the first time in 15 years went digital with Bigg Boss OTT. It was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Contestant Divya Agarwal was declared the winner of Bigg Boss OTT.

Divya recently spoke to Koimoi and broke silence on entering the show as a wild-card contestant. She clarified that she hasn’t been approached to enter the house as a participant and she’s glad because she’s already won OTT.

“If it’s a wildcard, I don’t want to go because I don’t like to start things in the middle of something. I just don’t want to jump halfway,” she told us.

