Advertisement

Divya Agarwal made a lot of noise over her tiff with Karan Johar in the Bigg Boss OTT house. Time and again, KJo warned her to not treat him like a contestant in the game. Fans even called the host biased and supported their favourite participant. But with Salman Khan coming into the picture, what would be the scenario like? Read on for exclusive details!

Many have been taking digs at Divya saying that she may have won BB OTT but the real deal is the show hosted by Salman Khan. The winner has a kick*ss answer for all the haters.

Advertisement

Divya Agarwal exclusively told us, “The only difference between Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 is the host, Salman Khan, there’s no comparison! I am intimidated by his energy. There are only less people who can make me go into self-doubt and Salman Khan would be one of them. I know whatever he thinks and he believes is right.”

But what if she has a disagreement with Salman Khan? Divya Agarwal answers, “If we both clash, I just hope I stay calm. And I don’t go overboard proving my point. I just want to have everyone respectfully said, so that’s going to be banter there. But I hope we agree to disagree.”

And what if she grabs a role opposite him? “It’s going be fun if we do a movie together. Nobody will ask me why I’m doing what I’m doing or things like that. Then we’ll work, have fun. He’s senior to me and one of the gods of the industry. I will be automatically submissive because I’ll be in the learning mode. But when it comes to life, sorry bro, I also know things about life!” added Divya.

Divya also added that she would love to do an action film with Salman Khan, “Imagine the Tiger and the Tigress coming together!”

Rumours have been rife that Divya Agarwal will be entering Bigg Boss 15 as a wildcard. Reacting to the same, the actress concluded, “If it’s a wildcard, I don’t want to go because I don’t like to start things in the middle of something. I just don’t want to jump halfway.”

Watch the video:

Must Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Motion Poster Out! Kartik Aaryan Takes Us In A Spooky World

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube