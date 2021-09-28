Advertisement

Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the much-awaited horror-comedy starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. Ever since the film was announced, unveiling Kartik’s first look, audiences and fans have not been able to control their excitement.

The motion poster is quirky, vibrant and eye-catchy featuring Kartik Aaryan in his Bhool Bhulaiyaa avatar. The actor is giving us some serious horror vibes in this all black outfit and looking at this, the audience’s excitement and anticipation will only increase two fold.

Kartik took to his social media and shared the motion poster which has him looking creepy with a spooky noise in the background. In the caption, he wrote, “25th MARCH 2022 !!🖤

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 👻👻

At a theatre near you !!”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 went on and off shooting with the severity of pandemic rising on occasions. Kartik had taken to his social media in August to share a picture with co-actor Tabu and announced that the shoot has begun again.

Kartik has been surprising his fans and audiences with his smart film choices. He has come a long way in the industry on his own merit and kept his fans engaged interestingly in his journey.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 directed by Anees Bazmee starring Kartik Aaryan alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu is now slated to release in theatres on 25th March 2022!

