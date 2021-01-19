Sunil Grover is quite a huge name in the entertainment industry right now. The comedian became massively popular with his stint of Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati on Comedy Nights With Kapil and have been playing important roles on OTT platforms and movies lately.

He was recently seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s OTT directorial debut Tandav which also marked the OTT debut of Sunil himself.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sunil Grover revealed among Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati, which character was challenging to play and you’ll be surprised to know the answer.

“Mereko itne female ke kapde pehen-pehen ke aadat ho gayi thi ki mujhe easy lagne lag gaya tha. ‘Arre, ek sari toh hai, ek suit toh hai, ek minute mein pehen lunga…’ Aadmi banna mushkil lagta hai mujhe (I got so used to wearing women’s clothes that it became easy for me. I would think, ‘Oh, this is a sari, I will wear it in a minute.’ Playing a man became difficult),” Sunil joked.

Sunil Grover continued and said that it becomes easier to play a character if audiences love it and acknowledge it or else it becomes difficult. He added although it was fun playing both the characters in their own way.

Meanwhile, Tandav is getting a lot of flake from the people all across the country for hurting religious sentiments. Yesterday, Ali Abbas Zafar penned an apology on his social media account and wrote, “The web series Tandav is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of Tandav take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments.”

What are your thoughts on Sunil Grover’s choice between Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati? Tell us in the comments below.

