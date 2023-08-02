Stephen Amell has insisted he “stands with” SAG-AFTRA and may join the picket line, despite his recent comments the Hollywood strike is “frustrating” and “reductive”.

The ‘Arrow’ star received a backlash after he insisted he doesn’t support the industrial action, which is the latest step in a row over a lack of fair pay and concerns about the rise of AI, but he’s now issued a lengthy statement to clarify his remarks and insisted actors “have to do what we have to do” when it comes to pushing for change.

Stephen Amell took to Instagram to break down his widely-reported remarks at GalaxyCon on Sunday (30.08.23) and wrote: “Understandably, there has been a lot of reaction to the comments I made this weekend about our strike. To ensure there is no misunderstanding about my thoughts and intentions I’m providing what I actually said and clarity/context to ensure my feelings aren’t unintentionally misinterpreted.

“We all know soundbites can be taken out of context and I have too much respect for my fellow union members to not clarify the record.

“What I actually said: 1 ‘I support my union, I do, and I stand with them.’ This doesn’t need much clarity: My support is unconditional and I stand with them. What I actually said: 2 ‘I do not support striking, I don’t.’ What this means in full context: I understand fundamentally why we’re here. My off the cuff use of the word “support” is clearly contradictory to my true feelings and my emphatic statement that I stand with my union. Of course I don’t like striking. Nobody does. But we have to do what we have to do.

“What I said 3 ‘I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating.’ In full context: I’m an actor and I was speaking extemporaneously for over an hour. I emote, but I certainly don’t think these issues are simple. Our leadership has an incredibly complicated job and I am grateful for all that they do. Despite some of my terrible early acting work, I assure you, I’m not a robot. From an intellectual perspective, I understand why we are striking, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t emotionally frustrating on many levels for all involved.

“What I said 4 ‘I think that thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I am on that that premiered last night, I think it is myopic’ What I meant: Nothing about the strike is funny but if I may self deprecate for a moment. I have no clue what I was trying to say here and who says,’“I think that thinking…?’ Perhaps it was an inarticulate shoutout to our crew and cast, who mean the world to me. I’m simply sad that we don’t have a chance to celebrate a show that all of us figuratively and I literally, broke my back for.”

The 42-year-old star insisted he will be standing with the actor’s union for the “foreseeable future” and urged people not to call him out if he is seen on the picket lines.

He concluded: “As I said from the jump, I want to ensure that my thoughts and intentions are not misconstrued. This situation reminds of the proverb, ‘the road to hell is paved with good intentions,’ which apparently, after reading a limited amount of the commentary, is a place many of you would like me to visit.

“However, at least for the foreseeable future, I choose to stand with my union. When you see me on a picket line please don’t whip any hard fruit.”

