MCU’s latest show Secret Invasion ended recently with a surprising fight in the climax! Warning! Spoilers Ahead: The final episode showed Emilia Clarke‘s G’iah go head to head against Kingsley Ben Adir’s Gravik with their Super Skrull powers, including the powers of many MCU superheroes we have seen to date. Director Ali Selim reveals it was all Kevin Feige’s idea in an interview.

The show reportedly had a budget of $212 million, but it has failed to live up to that worth as the hype wasn’t there much because of the previous MCU projects apparently. Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury was at the centre of this series and showcased his wit by the end of the series, but still, there is no denying the fact that this was not the same Fury we saw before the Avengers: Infinity War or Endgame.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The final fight between Emilia Clarke’s G’iah and Kingsley Ben-Adir’s Gravik saw the powers of Captain Marvel, Mantis, Abomination Drax and others. It was an epic CGI battle in its own way, and the director of Secret Invasion Ali Selim in an interview with Deadline, reveals the Super Skrull fight in the finale episode was Kevin Feige’s idea. He said, “It starts with Kevin Feige, who says ‘We’re gonna have a Super Skrull fight, and all superpowers are fair game.’ I think that is actually best communicated in the moment where Gravik takes the vial from Fury and puts it in the computer for analysis. We see oh, it is all the superpowers scrolling up here.”

The Secret Invasion director then added, “Then honestly, it’s a discussion of paper, scissors rock, which superpower from G’iah is going to dominate a superpower from Gravik? Paper, scissors rock, which superpower from Gravik is going to dominate G’iah momentarily?”

Selim also added, “It’s also just a little bit of choreography and visual elegance or beauty, just making it work. There were some transitions from a superpower to another superpower that made sense in story that just didn’t look good. So we shifted the story to accommodate the choreography.”

The Secret Invasion director also revealed that she got help from comic book creator Aaron Sows and artist Ian McCaffery and said, “We storyboard those sequences for month. I had two storyboard artists working on it — Aaron Sows in L.A., who’s a Marvel fanatic, and Ian McCaffrey in Dublin, Ireland, who is a little more of a choreographer and less involved in the MCU. And together, the two of them found a rhythm between superpowers that had meaning and superpowers that had choreography and elegance.”

He concluded by saying, “Then those storyboards go to stunts, and stunts work out that some of those movements are impossible to do. And then it goes to visual effects [who] say, ‘I know this is what we planned, but it looks funny, so let’s maybe go from this arm to a different arm because we want it to be more elegant.'”

By the end of the episode, we saw Emilia Clarke’s G’iah coming out victorious from the Super Skrull fight leaving the fans utterly confused by giving them a character like her. Secret Invasion starring Samuel L Jackson and Clarke, is streaming on Disney+.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Amber Heard Changing Her Smiling Expressions To Grief Within Seconds, Even Faster Than A Chameleon Changes Its Colours Makes Netizens Cringe As They React, “Camera Rolling, Action” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News