Ben Affleck’s movie The Accountant 2 feels competition at the cinemas in its second weekend only with Sinners’ dominating presence and the arrival of Thunderbolts*. A Minecraft Movie has also picked up pace and entered the top 3 of the domestic box office chart. However, the movie will hit the Amazon Prime Video platform soon and will recover the budget soon. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie is the sequel to The Accountant, which was a critical and commercial success. This sequel has earned a better rating than the OG film from the critics. It opened in the theatres last weekend but has dipped a lot in its second weekend only, and it is not at fault. The others have received better reception, and the target audience for those films are larger,

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data analysis, Ben Affleck starrer The Accountant 2 dropped to #4 on the North American box office chart in its 2nd weekend. The movie debuted at #3 last weekend when it opened in the theatres. This weekend, A Minecraft Movie took away that spot by earning $13.7 million despite losing 270 theatres in the US. Affleck and Jon Bernthal’s film collected $9.49 million on its second weekend, experiencing a harsh drop of -61.3% from last weekend.

Meanwhile, the movie has clocked in $25.2 million in the international markets, taking the worldwide cume to $66.37 million. It has crossed the significant milestone of $50 million worldwide against a budget of $80 million. The film still needs around $14 million to recover its full budget, and to reach the breakeven, it needs to earn an estimated $200 million. It has so far recovered around 82.9%~83% of its decent budget. Things will get harder for the movie as Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Lilo & Stitch will also be released this month. It will lose theatres then and get trampled under these tentpole movies.

Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal’s thriller movie collected $24.53 million on its opening weekend at the US box office across 3,610 theatres. Affleck returned as Christian Wolff, who applies his brilliant mind and illegal methods to reconstruct the unsolved puzzle of a Treasury chief’s murder.

The Accountant 2 was released in the theatres on April 25.

