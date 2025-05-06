The Chinese animated feature Ne Zha 2 is still ruling at the box office in China. It is still grossing significant numbers for a film released in January, around five months back. The Ne Zha sequel proves that the home people can be the biggest cheerleaders and help a movie earn significant numbers. It is unhinged and refuses to budge from the top 5 chart. It might have lost the #1 spot, which it regained last weekend, but it is a winner—Scroll below for the deets.

The MCU movie Thunderbolts* was released this week, but it failed to impress the audience in China. However, it still managed to round up the top five with its $5.7 million opening. It included $2.9 million on IMAX, taking the total weekend box office collection to $65.6 million. The Chinese box office experienced a 31.6% hike over the same period in 2024, taking the year-to-date total to a staggering $3.65 billion.

According to Artisan Gateway via Variety‘s report, the Chinese juggernaut Ne Zha 2 collected a strong $6.5 million in its 14th weekend. It has occupied the #3 spot in the Chinese box office chart, taking the movie’s collection to $2.13 billion worldwide. It includes $500K from IMAX. The Ne Zha sequel was released in the theatres in January, and after its monstrous performance, the film was released in several foreign markets. It was released in India last month.

Meanwhile, The Dumpling Queen took the top spot in China, debuting with an estimated $17.1 million from April 30 to May 4. At #2 is A Gilded Game with $11.5 million, followed by Ne Zha 2 at #3. At #4 is the 4K remastered version of Studio Ghibli‘s Princess Mononoke with its $6.1 million reissue reopening weekend collection. The Studio Ghibli movie collected around $620K from the IMAX screens.

Ne Zha 2, the highest-grossing animation of all time and the 5th highest-grossing film ever, is still running successfully in China.

