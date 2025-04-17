Tom Cruise fans are counting the days until Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’s theatrical release’s release. The Mission Impossible 8 feature will likely be the last film in the franchise, which kickstarted in 1996, almost three decades ago. It is one of the highest-grossing franchises in the history of cinema, and it has a chance to achieve a massive milestone at the worldwide box office with MI8. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film follows Tom’s character, Ethan Hunt, a senior field agent of the IMF who is highly skilled in espionage, combat, and strategy. Tom is a stunt legend, and the franchise is popular because of its insane stunts. He is responsible for tackling the world’s most perilous and off-the-record assignments. Each installment sees Hunt and his team take on challenges that are, quite literally, nearly impossible to accomplish.

Mission Impossible 7 was released in 2023, and due to the Barbenheimer clash, the film suffered at the box office. The upcoming film has a colossal budget and is said to be one of the most expensive films ever made in Hollywood. According to reports, Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning reportedly has an explosive budget of $400 million, and thus, it needs around $1 billion to be called a box office success.

It will be released over Memorial Day weekend, clashing with Lilo & Stitch. Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data and adding the seven films, their cumulative total has crossed $4 billion. They have collected $4.14 billion worldwide, and it has a chance to hit the $5 billion mark globally. It will be a notable achievement for the franchise.

Here are the Mission Impossible films based on box office collections –

Mission: Impossible III (2006) – $398.5 million

Mission: Impossible (1996) – $457.7 million

Mission: Impossible II (2000) – $546.4 million

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023) – $571.1 million

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015) – $682.7 million

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011) – $694.7 million

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) – $791.6 million

According to a previous report, Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning is projected to earn the franchise’s biggest opening, more than $60 million. Fallout had the biggest opening weekend, scoring $61.23 million in the US.

Tom Cruise‘s Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning is set to be released in the theatres on May 23.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: A Minecraft Movie Worldwide Box Office: On Track To Beat Kung Fu Panda’s $630M+ & Enter Jack Black’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films List!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News