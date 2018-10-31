Zero Trailer Review: Bollywood’s superstar Shah Rukh Khan is considered as the king of romance and industry’s King Khan. Be it his birthday or any movie release; fans can’t really wait for the grand day to come. Two days from now, Shah Rukh will be celebrating his 53rd birthday which is no less than a festival but this time, it is a double celebration for him.

SRK will not only celebrate his grand birthday on November 2nd but also launch the must awaited trailer of his much-anticipated film Zero. Since its inception, everyone has been so curious to get a glimpse of his character. SRK will be seen as Bauaa Singh who is vertically challenged in the film. Khan had revealed the first look of his character on January 1, 2018 and later he went on to share Katrina Kaif’s first look on her birthday. Building up more curiosity, SRK had also revealed a video of Salman Khan and him, and they were seen in a boxing ring. That video literally broke all the internet records and took the country by storm.

Now, just to make us jealous, the Zero team has shown the trailer to a few lucky people (renowned journalists) and the first reviews are out. Not that we are surprised, but the trailer is receiving tremendous appreciation on the social media platforms. One of the business analyst Atul Mohan just saw the trailer and tweeted, “Bauua ji ठीक अभी पौने 4 बजे हमे आपसे मोहब्बत हो गयी है। @BauuaSingh #ZeroTrailer has been watched! Nothing will be revealed! OUTSTANDING! MIND BLOWING!! @iamsrk @aanandlrai @vfx_redchillies @cypplOfficial #ShahRukhKhan #Zero #BauuaSingh.”

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Watched #ZeroTrailer [3.13 minutes]… Get ready to be surprised big time… SRK, Anushka, Katrina – the characters will catch you unawares… Aanand L Rai is synonymous with emotional films and there’s a strong undercurrent of emotions on display here…”

Well, this has now made us go crazy and we can’t wait for November 2nd to come. Double celebrations on the cards are surely coming up!