Hichki China Box Office Collections: Crosses The 200 Crore Mark!

After performing well at Indian box office, Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki is doing wonders at ticket windows in China too. Upon its release in India, movie was highly praised for its subject and performances by actors. After emerging as a hit in domestic market, Hichki is enjoying a blockbuster run in China.

Recently released in China, Hichki made a decent collection on opening day with USD $ 770,000 and made 31.08 crore in its first weekend. The movie is currently running in its third week and has done a mammoth business of 131.72 crore till its third Tuesday. Riding on incredible word-of-mouth, the content film is seen beating trending of weekdays that usually show huge dip in collections. Unexpected, yet overwhelming response for team Hichki.

In the course of its run, the movie has achieved a milestone by crossing 200 crore gross globally. Upon its release in India and Overseas market (excluding China), Hichki opened with rave reviews and went on to make a lifetime collection of 58 crore gross in India and 20 crore gross overseas. Till now the movie has made a gross collection of 209.72 crore.

It has also became sixth Indian film to rake 100 crores at the China box office after Aamir Khan’s PK, Dangal and Secret Superstar, Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium.

Hichki depicts the story of teacher who suffers from Tourette Syndrome, that consists of involuntary repetitive hiccups in a sufferer. The theme of the movie focuses on turning disadvantages into opportunities, staring down challenges that life throws at one and ultimately winning over them.