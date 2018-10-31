With wedding season around the corner, there’s always a dilemma about the outfits that we wish to wear! There are so many choices around different styles, patterns, colours and it only makes the decision tougher for us! But don’t worry, we have these specific styles shortlisted that’ll help you keep up the trend! Following are references for different functions & ceremonies that you definitely will want to have in your wardrobe:

Haldi/ Mehendi: What could be a better look than Naina’s from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani? That pink and yellow lehenga? Yes, you guessed it right! Let’s accept the fact that each one of us lost our calm at our first glance of that beautiful attire. It absolutely was sassy! Complete the look with minimal jewellery, may be with some classy piece of earrings and a simple hand cuff. We’d recommend keeping the make-up subtle with nude shades and highlighter is a must! Do not wrap your hair in a bun as it would make the entire look more revealing, losing the essence of elegance.

Sangeet: For the most anticipated event, if you want to look out of the box, you’ve got to choose out of the box! We’ve got notes for you all the way from Shilpa Shetty at Sonam Kapoor’s sangeet ceremony. The flawless outfit contained a short A-line kurti with colourful buttons and panels, sharara (Palazzo) with heavy floral embroidery at the bottom and a heavy dupatta, again with floral embroidery and polka dots. Pair it with heavy jewellery, probably jhumkas, bangles, a finger ring. You can also add up a nosepin to the look. A very subtle make-up with a lot of mascara is going to give the look you desire. Hair can be tied in a low bun or one-sided open hair would look great!

Wedding Day: Enough of low key make-up and subtle attires! It’s the wedding day, so let’s get into shimmers and glitters (Don’t worry, we do not intend to make you go overboard with the aforesaid). We absolutely love this graceful look that Bebo carried at a recent wedding ceremony. A beautiful golden lehenga draped like a saree giving us complete Indian wedding feels! Pair it with a beautiful long earring and a hand piece. Smoky eyes with chocolaty-brown lip shade and side waves will give you the ideal wedding look!

Reception: The wedding isn’t over yet, and so isn’t our look book. It’s the last function and we’ve got the look you wouldn’t want to let go! That silver glittery lehenga wore by Janhvi Kapoor totally got our eyes on it. You can pair it with a cape on the shoulder or long cape sleeves to give it a remarkable look. Long earrings or jhumkas with a deep red or maroon lip shade is a total yes! Tie your hair in a bun if you are wearing a cape or you could simply let them loose. Carry the attire with a silver clutch, and there you go with your absolute diva look!