Marjaavaan: Nikkhil Advani Announces The Action Drama Starring Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra & Tara Sutaria!

After the convincing success of the mass-entertainer Satyameva Jayate, Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and Milap Milan Zaveri are back with their next film titled Marjaavaan. Helming this action-packed, high on drama, emotional love story, set against the backdrop of Mumbai city, are Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra & Tara Sutaria.

There’s a lot of excitement around this unique casting because Riteish and Sidharth were last seen together in the blockbuster film Ek Villain (2013), which was co-written by Milap as well. Tara Sutaria, who will debut in SOTY 2, is the fresh new face and will play Sidharth’s love interest in this film.

T-Series head CMD Bhushan Kumar had this to say “Extremely excited and proud to once again partner with Nikkhil and his team. We have together backed Milap’s earlier film and are confident of bringing this family entertainer for our audiences. Apart from an engaging story, the film will have wonderfully curated music to highlight the love story.”

Nikkhil Advani added “My company Emmay Entertainment has been developing this film with Milap since two years and we hope to exceed expectations with Marjaavaan. Be prepared for action, dialogue-baazi Milap style, with a moving tale of love and longing.”

Milap concluded “I am continuously grateful for all the support my film Satyameva Jayate received. So excited and grateful to team up again with T-Series and Emmay. This is a family production for me to have all those associated with it, as part of it.”

The film goes on floors December 2018 and is slated for release on October 2nd, 2019.