Manzoor-E-Khuda VIDEO From Thugs Of Hindostan: Amidst All The Destruction, Katrina Kaif’s Beauty Shines Bright!

After spreading her sensual magic in Suraiyya, Katrina Kaif is back to her home-ground of dance with Manzoor-E-Khuda from Thugs Of Hindostan. Steps designed by Chinni Prakash – Rekha Prakash stand out amidst all the destruction and carnage happening all over in the video.

Teaser of the song provides with two different shades of the film. One is the super-hot one that features Katrina Kaif and the other one has blood and guts featuring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Check out the song here:

Yash Raj Films Thugs of Hindostan is the biggest visual spectacle hitting the big screen this Diwali. It boasts of a larger than life, never seen before action extravaganza and an incredible casting coup that brings together two of the biggest legends of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on screen for the first time. It also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh in a pivotal role.

The movie is said to be adapted from the book Confessions Of A Thug, but director Vijay Krishna Acharya had something else to say, “The film is not based on any book. I think it is because of the common word ‘thug’ that people thought the film is based on the book that was written a long time ago. But there is no connection between the two.”

He said this period film is different from what the Indian audience has witnessed till now.

“So far, the period films that we have made have been very revolutionary period films. I thought maybe we should have a film with a character which is not so noble and virtuous. I think it is hard to get people to the theatre and if the film is a spectacle, they will come to the theatre,” he added.

Thugs of Hindostan, is set to release on November 8, a national holiday, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.