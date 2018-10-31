BoJack Horseman Fans! Get Set For Some More Dark Fun With Season 6

Netflix’s animated comedy show BoJack Horseman has been renewed for the sixth season.

The renewal was announced on Tuesday via its official Twitter account, reports variety.com.

woooowwwwwwwwwwwwwww lets all forget about the fact that theres going to b a season 6 and focus on this inedible arrangement @netflix sent me just woww pic.twitter.com/7XJyE6Egsu — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) October 30, 2018

The move comes four months after Comedy Central cut a deal with Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury and producer the Tornante Company for rerun rights to the animated series, a rarity for a Netflix original.

Tornante was one of the first producers to work with Netflix. When the series was first sold in 2014, the streaming service had yet to adopt its current strategy of acquiring all worldwide distribution rights to its original series.

Season five of BoJack Horseman premiered on September 15. Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, it features the voice of Will Arnett as the titular former 1990s sitcom star who is also a horse.