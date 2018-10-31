Rakhi Sawant and controversies undoubtedly go hand in hand. That’s what happened recently after actress Tanushree Dutta opened about her #MeToo movement against Nana Patekar. Rakhi has been time and again hitting on Tanushree, sometimes calling her a lesbian and then she further onto allege that she raped her. Now, the scandal queen has filed a Rs 0.25 defamation case against the actress.

Rakhi Sawant was today spotted at the Goregaon court and later, in an interview revealed that she has filed a civil as well as a criminal case against Dutta for causing harm to her image. She said, “Usne meri maa ki kok ko galat kaha..usne mujhe bohot abuse kiya hai, usne kaha mere brain ki plastic surgery honi chahiye…mai giri hui hu, mai low class hu.. mere image ko badnaam karne ki koshish ki hai”

(She disrespected my mother, abused me and said that I need to get a brain plastic surgery done. Moreover, she went onto call me cheap & low class and has tarnished my image)

Check out the video here:



When asked about why he filed a case of an amount as low as Rs 0.25, she said “maine aaj usko uski aukad dikhayi hai court me aake… chavani ka isliye kyunki unki utni ki aukad hai”

(I showed Tanushree, her status today. I filed a defamation case of 0.25 because that’s how much she worth.. as low as Rs 0.25)

Rakhi Sawant also claimed that Tanushree Dutta has raped her and she has evidence to prove what she’s saying and will come up with the right evidence and document in front of the judge in the court.