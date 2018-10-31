Hindi Film Industry has always been known for the historic on-screen pairings of lead hero and heroine. Their romantic chemistry and brilliant equation have managed to create magic on the celluloid. The iconic jodis of Bollywood include Raj Kapoor – Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan – Rekha, Dharmendra – Hema Malini, Rajesh Khanna – Mumtaz, Shah Rukh Khan – Kajol, Govinda – Karisma just to name a few. There is something special about these on-screen couples which Indian audience always embrace and like to watch them again and again.

In the current scenario, following are the top 5 On-Screen Jodis who have the potential to be right there amongst the legendary pairs mentioned above:

1.) Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif:

Salman-Katrina, arguably, form the best on-screen pair today. They have done a plethora of movies together which include films like Maine Pyaar Kyon Kiya, Partner, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. They are currently working for Bharat which will be releasing on Eid 2019. Also, there is a huge possibility that they will be paired together again for the third instalment of hugely popular Tiger franchise.

2.) Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone:

The soon to be real-life couple, Ranveer-Deepika, have been presented in all shades of romance by the showman Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 3 back to back epic movies – Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and the most recent Padmaavat. All 3 are enormously loved movies and the chemistry of the lead pair is an icing on the cake. KoiMoi team wishes them all the best for their marriage.

3.) Varun Dhawan – Alia Bhatt:

Varun and Alia started their careers together with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year in 2012. Their remarkable equation has been appreciated by one and all in the 2 Dharma movies of Dulhania series – Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The advantage for this pair is that they have age on their side and there is a long way to go.

4.) Shah Rukh Khan – Deepika Padukone:

Deepika started her career with a bang as she was paired opposite the King Khan in 2007 blockbuster Om Shanti Om. The lead pair was repeated 6 years later in Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express and the movie proved to be a blockbuster too. In 2014, this on-screen Jodi was last seen in super hit movie Happy New Year.

5.) Akshay Kumar – Katrina Kaif:

Akshay and Katrina have been paired together in several memorable movies like Namastey London, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, De Dana Dan, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye and Tees Maar Khan. Sadly they have not worked together in the last 9 years but given their track record, it will be a treat to watch them together on screen again.