Simmba VS Singham Is On! Is This Ajay Devgn Facing Ranveer Singh In This Still?

Simmba VS Singham is on? Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty recently shared an action making video from their upcoming actioner Simmba and there is a probable hint which we guess everyone missed. We all know Ajay Devgn is said to make a cameo in the film as Bajirao Singham and there is a crossover movie waiting for us.

Rohit Shetty, with Singham, back in 2011 delivered an action masala film which redefined the standards of commercial entertainment for once and all. Still, there has been no movie in this genre to touch the rawness of Singham. Singham Returns was a hurried project in 2014 but still managed to cash in money at the box office.

In a video shared by Ranveer Singh on his Instagram, we see some rustic trademarked action scenes. But in a blink-and-miss moment, we see a policeman dressed in his uniform facing Ranveer Singh. The catch is, that man is standing with his back towards the camera and we have started to guess if he’s Ajay Devgn. With the build and style, it’s safe to say that the guy is Bajirao Singham but with a different hair-style.

Ranveer walked into Bollywood in 2010 as a raw Delhi boy with “Band Baaja Baaraat”. Since then he has essayed varied roles to perfection. There are projects like “Ladies vs Ricky Bahl”, “Lootera”, “Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela”, “Gunday”, “Dil Dhadakne Do”, “Bajirao Mastani” and “Padmaavat” in his film portfolio.

At the moment, he is working on Zoya Akhtar’s “Gully Boy”, Rohit Shetty’s “Simmba” and Kabir Khan’s “83”. Now, we leave on you guys to decide if that guy is Ajay Devgn or it’s just ‘aankhon ka dhokha’. Share your thoughts about the same in the comments section below.