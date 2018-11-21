Black Briefcase: Celebration Time For Maniesh Paul As He Receives 2 Awards For This Short Film!

We have all known Maniesh Paul the host, but recently as the handsome hunk came with his intensely dark and intriguing film, we now know Maniesh Paul as a brilliant actor too. Although Maniesh debuted as an actor a few years ago with Mickey Virus, his short film Black Briefcase took the audience to another experience as we never saw him in a role so dark before.

A story of a man in dilemma, Black Briefcase gave Maniesh all the acknowledgment and appreciation from his B-town buddies. While we have seen him for his quirky comments and witty remarks as a host, it was a fresh experience to see him in a role in contrast to what he is in personal.

The film recently got two awards at the Hindi Cinema Samman Samaroh 2018 which was held in the capital. While Maniesh got the Best actor award for the film, the entire team got the Best Film Award for the endeavour. Now this calls for a double celebration for our much loved host as the short film was presented by Cinemaadicts9.

Says Maniesh, “I am honoured to have this acknowledgment by the Hindi Cinema Samman Samaroh. It feels great when your hard work is recognised and appreciated. The film is very close to my heart and we all worked very hard for it to reach out to the audience. Such recognitions only inspire us to work harder and entertain our audience more.”

The actor is currently hosting the 10th season of Indian Idol and is getting all the love and appreciation. He was even given a shawl as a token of love from the legendary singer Usha Uthup on the show.