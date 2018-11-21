Badhaai Ho Box Office: Hits Double Century Worldwide; Beats Thugs Of Hindostan In Aamir Khan’s Dominated Overseas Regions!

Badhaai Ho Box Office: The year 2018 has been a fascinating one for Bollywood, with many low buzzed and mid-budget movies pleasantly surprising with their box-office performance. All of them being high on content, successfully brought footfalls in theatres. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho, which is enjoying a blockbuster run at the domestic as well as overseas box office, has achieved a new milestone.

Badhaai Ho which is currently running in its fifth week is showing no signs of slowing down. On its 5th Tuesday, the movie added another 80 lakhs, thus taking its grand total to 126.60 crores nett and 162.04 crores gross. In overseas, the movie has made 43.72 crores gross till 5th Monday. On a whole, Badhaai Ho crossed gross collection of 200 crores at the box office. The worldwide movie collection stands at 205.76 crores gross. As the family entertainer has already performed well above the expectations, this double-century feat is truly commendable.

On the hand, Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan is a complete shocker in international circuits. Even in the regions including USA, Canada, and Australia, where Khan enjoys a tremendous fan following, the performance is lower than Badhaai Ho.

It’s been more than a month; Badhaai Ho is running successfully in theatres. Despite the new releases, the movie stayed strong at the box office. Thugs Of Hindostan posed a tough competition which snatched a huge number of screens, but tables got turned in the present week. Also, Badhaai Ho is just a few crores away from beating this year’s most profitable movie Stree which made a lifetime collection of 129.21 crores.