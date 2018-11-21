Box Office Updates: Yet Another Dull Day For Bollywood As Less Than 2 Crore Come From Over 3000 Screens

Box Office Updates: There are over 3000 screens where prominent Hindi films are currently playing. However the numbers are pretty much dismal as less than 2 crore has come from across these screens. This indicates an average occupancy of less than 10% which pretty much tells the tale. As a matter of fact Thugs of Hindostan is pretty much bringing this average down since it is playing in around 2000 screens, and even then the collections are not even close to the 1 crore mark.

The Aamir Khan starrer is just counting its days in theatres as only 60 lakhs* came on Tuesday. This is an extremely poor number and the overall total is now at 141.65 crore*. The film will not even reach 145 crore before the close of second week and one dreads to think of the numbers that may trickle in during the third week.

Badhaai Ho is fighting a lone battle to entertain audience to at least some extent. The film is finding some footfalls going for it and that reflects in 80 lakhs more that came in. Currently standing at 126.60 crore*, the film is marching well towards the 130 crore mark. A Blockbuster, one now waits to see the kind of dash it makes in the digital and satellite arena. Since it is a family film, expect it to do blockbuster business on the small screen as well.

Same can’t be said about Mohalla Assi which is staying on to be quite a disappointment already. With mere 20 lakhs* trickling in, this is one of the biggest disasters of Sunny Deol, which is sad since the actor at least tried to do something different with this film. The film has amassed a mere 1.50 crore* so far and its business will come to a close the moment it touches 2 crore mark. The film could well have benefitted from a straight-to-digital arrival since theatrical release has only added to its losses.

Ditto for Pihu which actually has the kind of content that suits the digital market. Same was the case with Rajkummar Rao starrer Trapped as well which didn’t make a mark theatrically but saw reasonable eyeballs going for it when it hit the small screen. With the kind of collections that Pihu is demonstrating, what with a mere 20 lakhs* coming on Tuesday and only 2.15 crore* been collected so far, Pihu too will be just a one week show.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources