2.0: Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar Starrer Is The Shortest Movie Of Director Shankar!

Shankar directorial 2.0 is all set to ablaze the cinema screens on 29th November. The sci-fi thriller is the most expensive Indian movie with an estimated budget above 500 crores. With just eight days remaining, Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer has been cleared by Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC).

The CBFC cleared the movie with U/A certificate i.e. unrestricted public exhibition subject to parental guidance for children below the age of twelve. 2.0 has also become the shortest movie in director Shankar’s career with a duration of 2 hours and 28 minutes (148 minutes). Shankar’s recent releases like I (3 hours and 8 minutes), Nanban (3 hours and 8 minutes), Enthiran (2 hours and 57 minutes) were about three hours long.

Earlier, during the trailer launch, Superstar Rajinikanth expressed his happiness and he gave a surety that 2.0 will be a super duper hit film. He said, “Take my word, it is going to be a super duper hit. Firstly the credit goes to Subaskaran who has invested 600 crores by trusting only Shankar. Secondly, Shankar never fails to entertain the audiences and always leaves up to the expectations. He is a great filmmaker, a pure magician.”

He also said that there were gossips about the team 2.0 not promoting the film. He went on to clarify, “I heard a lot of gossips that the film is not being promoted but trust me when the film releases, the people will become the promoters. Also, I’m sure that the media will also definitely support.” Rajinikanth also took a dig at some ‘pseudo intellectuals’ who usually criticize every film. He said that 2.0 is not only for the masses but also for the pseudo intellectuals too.

2.0 is the sequel to 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot in Hindi) and is slated to hit the theatres on 29th November 2018.