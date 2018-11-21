2.0: This Is HUGE! Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar Starrer BEATS Baahubali 2’s Screen Count; To Release On 6600 – 6800 Screens In India

With just eight days left, fans couldn’t control their excitement to witness Shankar’s extravaganza 2.0. There’s been a lot of curiosity around the project, as Bollywood hit machine Akshay Kumar is sharing screen space with Superstar Rajinikanth, and that too in a sort of negative role. Now, as the arrival date is getting closer, some interesting details about the movie release are coming to the picture.

As per the report in Bollywood Hungama, the sci-fi action thriller has set a record by acquiring the highest number of screens across the country. 2.0 will release in approximately 6600 to 6800 screens in the country and it includes 17 IMAX theatres. In a meanwhile, it has taken over the Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which was released in 6500 screens.

In the North belt, 2.0 will be released across 4000 to 4100 screens, while in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region it has got 1200 to 1250 screens. Other regions include 600 to 625 screens in Tamil Nadu, 500 to 525 screens in Kerala and 300 screens in Karnataka. Thus it takes the total screen count to 6600 to 6800.

With such a wide release and pre-release buzz, the movie is expected to set new benchmarks at the box office, right from its opening day.

Earlier, the movie was cleared by CBFC with U/A certificate i.e. unrestricted public exhibition subject to parental guidance for children below the age of twelve. It is also the shortest movie in director Shankar’s career with a duration of 2 hours and 28 minutes (148 minutes).

2.0 is set to hit the screens on 29th November 2018 and is helmed by renowned director Shankar.