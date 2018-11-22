ABC3D: Varun Dhawan & Katrina Kaif’s Chemistry, 2 Debutantes, 3D Format – All About This Remo D’Souza Directorial

Choreographer Remo D’Souza along with his dancing skills, is also known for supporting great talents and providing them with the ideal platform to showcase the same. Amazing dancers in the industry like Dharmesh, Punit Pathak & Lauren Gottlieb are closely associated with him, and now with his upcoming dance flick with Varun Dhawan & Katrina Kaif, ABC3D, he is also backing two more amazing dancers and giving them a debut.

Shakti Mohan, who rose to fame after becoming the winner of Zee TV’s Dance India Dance Season 2, is currently a mentor at Remo’s dance reality show, Dance Plus and will be seen making a debut with ABC3D. The dancing diva has previously shown her sizzling moves in Aa Re Pritam Pyaare from Rowdy Rathore and was highly appreciated for the same. On the other hand, Remo is launching Vartika Jha (a contestant from his show) as an actress.

Remo has also himself confirmed Shakti and Vartika’s debut saying, “I’m launching Shakti and Vartika, whose performances I’ve loved. I had promised to launch Shakti long ago but it didn’t happen so this was the perfect opportunity. It’s too early to reveal other details but we start in Punjab and have a major shoot in London next year. Varun and Katrina are fantastic performers and so are the rest of the team.”

A source close to leading daily mid-day also revealed that along with Shakti & Vartika, the movie will mark debut of another international dancer who will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan. “Remo (Dsouza, the film’s director) has been in talks with popular international dancers to feature opposite Varun. The chosen dancer, who is expected to be finalised soon, will have a significant role in the film,” shared the source.

Now that we know that Varun Dhawan & Katrina Kaif won’t be playing roles opposite each other, it’ll be interesting to see what Remo has in his mind. Meanwhile, ABC3D also marks the first collaboration of Varun Dhawan & Katrina Kaif. It has also been revealed that the movie will opt for a 3D format, and hence the title has been chosen in accordance to the same.

The project is said to go on floors in January and the shoot will begin in Punjab, followed by other segments in London.