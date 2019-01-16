Total Dhamaal: Ajay Devgn Will Be In A Never-Seen-Before-Avatar Reveals Director

Indra Kumar is all set to take his audiences on a roller coaster ride with his much awaited adventure comedy, Total Dhamaal. The film features an eclectic starcast of Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra and Pitobash.

Director Indra Kumar who has brought one of the most beloved family blockbusters and franchises to the audience (Dhamaal series, Dil, Beta, Ishq, Masti franchise, etc), speaks on the amazing casting coup of getting superstars Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in one film.

“It was nostalgic as I was teaming up with Ajay, Anil and Madhuri after a long time. There was no trouble getting any of the actors on board because their tracks had them laughing out loud. It took just one narration to get the cast in place. And as a director I’ve played to everyone’s strengths,” Director Indra Kumar said.

He also credits Ajay Devgn for Total Dhamaal saying, “A talented actor like Ajay can be moulded repeatedly in different ways. He has been around for three decades and given us many comedies, but no two films of his have been alike. This film too will present him in a never-seen-before avatar. Without his support, Total Dhamaal, wouldn’t have been made, as he is involved both creatively and financially. He will continue to be a part of this franchise from hereon.”

Total Dhamaal presented by Fox Star Studios, produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit and co-produced by Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak. Releases on 22nd February, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!