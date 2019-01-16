Simmba Box Office: Ranveer Singh Makes THIS Global Record Surpassing Himself!

Simmba Box Office: Starting the year with a blockbuster like Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh continued his legacy of success throughout 2018, be it in terms of his personal or professional life. His last release, Simmba directed by Rohit Shetty has not only been riding high in terms of receiving appreciation but also have broken several records at the box office, a huge one being of his own. Which? Let’s find out.

The movie which also stars Sara Ali Khan as the female lead opened with a massive collection of 20.75 crores, and continued to be on a roll ever since. Currently having a collection of 230 crores, the movie had earlier surpassed the numbers of Bajirao Mastani (184 crores) at the Indian nett. Now, Simmba has further gone to surpass Bajirao’s global collection (367 crores) with collecting 374 crores for itself.

Talking about Ranveer’s highest grossing list, it stands at the 2nd position just behind Padmaavat (300.26 crores) crossing which seems to be an impossible target because of the competition it’s been facing from Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike. Albeit, from Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl (37 crores) to Simmba, what a journey it has been for Ranveer!

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Recently, the makers of Simmba hosted a success party for their cast and crew along with film industry friends.

Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Ayan Mukherji, Sonu Sood, Kunal Khemu, Ganesh Acharya, Farhad Samji Murli Sharma and Manish Malhotra attended the party on Monday night.

The film’s supporting cast including Vaidehi Shringarpure, Nandu Madhav, Uday Tikekar and Siddhartha Jadhav, were also spotted at the venue.

Simmba, which released on December 28 ended 2018 with a bang and was one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!