Ronnie Screwvala Donates 1 Crore To Welfare Fund For Army Widows

RSVP has kick-started 2019 with a big hit Uri: The Surgical Strike grossing over 55.24 crores* over 5 days of its release. Touted to be the first content film of the year, Uri: The Surgical Strike has been winning hearts emerging to be one of the first hit of 2019 given by RSVP after Kedarnath.

The star cast Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam along with the director Aditya Dhar were in Delhi yesterday taking part in the annual army day parade. As a tribute to the Indian armed forces on the special army day, Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP made a donation of 1 crore towards Welfare fund for Army widows.

The entire nation is boasting about the movie and the feeling of patriotism it evokes. The makers of the film are very proud to present the true events of Surgical Strike happened at URI and its impact post the release of the film on kids who are more than inspired now to join the Indian army.

The team is constantly receiving messages on daily basis about how the movie has had a lasting impression on them. The most touching message was from a 18 year old girl who was excitedly watching the film. She was stunned and recorded the reaction of a lady in her 80s who was in the front row shouting and cheering JAI HIND throughout the film. URI definitely has broken all ties across demographics.

The military drama which has the toughest action scenes made with the low budget will definitely recover the film’s overall budget in its release week itself. Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes which were carried out by the Indian army in 2016. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and debutant Mohit Raina. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and it has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

