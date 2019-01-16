Milan Talkies Starring Ali Fazal, Shraddha Srinath Gets A Release Date

Milan Talkies directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia is going to release on 15th March 2019. Produced by Mr PS Chhatwal, Filmy Keeda Productions, and the film stars Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles.

It’s a love story set on the backdrop of the old world charm of single-screen cinemas. The first schedule of the film was shot in Lucknow followed by Mathura. This film will mark the Bollywood debut of South Actress Shraddha Srinath.

Director Tigmanshu Dhulia shares, “I have invested many years to make this movie one of the best love stories. It portrays a fresh love story during the time of single screens. This film is very close to my heart and I cannot wait to show it to the audience.”

Producer PS Chhatwal shares, “I am happy that this movie is under the creative guidance of Tigmanshu Dhulia and it will definitely be worth watching. With a different love story and entertainment galore, we are looking forward to audiences watching Milan Talkies on March 15th.”

The romantic love saga – Milan Talkies’s story, screenplay, and dialogues are written by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Kamal Pandey. The film also stars Reecha Sinha, Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, Sikander Kher. Produced under the banner Filmy Keeda Productions, the film is set to release on 15th March 2019.

