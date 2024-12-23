Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s upcoming action-thriller film has kept the audience curious for a while now. The movie was announced in July 2024 but the makers did not reveal its title at the time. Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna joined the cast, making the film star-studded. Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, who plays a pivotal character in the movie, has now accidentally revealed the film title as Dhurandhar.

Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar’s Upcoming Film Titled Dhurandhar?

On Monday, Rakesh Bedi took to Instagram to celebrate the wrap-up of the second schedule of Aditya Dhar’s next directorial film starring Ranveer Singh. He shared a picture of a cake with images of the lead cast and the title Dhurandhar.

The veteran actor captioned the post, “The month long schedule of the film Dhurandhar came to an end in Amritsar. Produced & directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshay Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi & Sanjay Dutt.”

The Film Is Based On Early Years Of R&AW

Dhurandhar revolves around the early years of the intelligence agency R&AW. Based on true events, the multi-starrer film was announced in July this year. At the time, Ranveer Singh shared a collage featuring the cast and the director on Instagram and wrote, “This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me and been clamoring for a turn like this.”

“I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it’s personal,” he added.

Later in November, Ranveer and Aditya visited Golden Temple to kick off the film’s second shoot schedule in Amritsar, Punjab. The two also shared pictures from their visit on Instagram. Dhurandhar is expected to be released in theaters in the second half of 2025.

