King is one of the highest anticipated films in Bollywood, as it marks the first on-screen collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan. Until now, Sujoy Ghosh was said to be directing the action-thriller film. However, new reports suggest that not Sujoy but Siddharth Anand has come on board to don the director’s hat. Sujoy will only serve as the writer, while Siddharth will take over the direction reigns.

Siddharth Anand To Direct Shah Rukh Khan & Suhana Khan’s King?

According to sources quoted by Pinkvilla, Siddharth Anand has been finalized to direct King. This development has fans excited, as the last time Siddharth and SRK teamed up, they set the box office on fire with Pathaan in 2023. The sources highlighted that the film will feature high-octane action, for which Siddharth will collaborate with international stunt coordinators. The filmmaker’s team has already been working on the project, conducting recce across the globe to find the perfect filming locations.

Meanwhile, Sujoy Ghosh, who was so far termed as the director of King, is only taking up writing duties. “Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand is among the biggest combinations for Hindi Cinema, and are all set for a reunion on King. The prep work for this action-packed entertainer is underway for the last 6 months,” said the source. “The film is written by Sujoy Ghosh with Siddharth Anand, Suresh Nair and Sagar Pandya. The makers have got Abbas Tyrewala on board as the dialogue writer.” they added. The movie will begin shooting in March 2025 and will go on for six to seven months across various parts of the world.

Talking about the never-seen-before action in the film, the source said, “It’s the most explosive action written for a Hindi Film. SRK and Sid plan to shoot action blocks of King all across the globe, and they have already done recce for the same at several virgin locations. Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are extremely happy with how the script of King has shaped up.”

King is being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix. While Shah Rukh and Suhana Khan have also been locked in for the main roles, the makers are finalizing the film’s leading lady and are expected to make an announcement about her soon.

