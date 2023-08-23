Actor Rakesh Bedi was stuck in a major landslide while returning from Solan in Himachal Pradesh. He even revealed that a huge boulder dropped in front of his car and is thankful that it did not hit him.

Rakesh took to Instagram, where he detailed the horrific incident. In the clip, he said: “You must have heard how Shimla, Himachal Pradesh are all badly affected by landslides. Such huge mountains are coming down heavily… I went to Solan two weeks ago for a lecture on acting that I had to deliver. While I was returning, we were told that the main highway is stuck due to a landslide and we may take a shortcut.”

He added that he took a shortcut, and “a huge boulder fell right in front of us. Thank God it did not fall on our car.”

He shared: “So when I tried to become a He-Man and remove the boulder from the road, it moved ahead but rolled back on my finger. My finger was badly hurt, and half of the finger dangled, it was so badly hurt. It has healed to a major extent now.”

Rakesh Bedi revealed that the finger would have been off his hands if the injury had been deeper.

“The road was later cleared with the help of a JCB machine,” Rakesh concluded while showing a glimpse of the finger.

Rakesh captioned the clip: “When I was stuck in a landslide in Himachal.”

Rakesh is best known for his role in television shows like ‘Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi’, ‘Shrimaan Shrimati’, and ‘Yes Boss’. He is known for his comic roles in movies like ‘Mera Damaad’ and ‘Chashme Buddoor’.

He was last seen in ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke‘ as Harcharan Chawla, and also ‘Gadar 2‘.

