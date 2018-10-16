After Jab Tak Hai Jaan, A.R. Rahman & Shah Rukh Khan To Reunite For This Special Reason

Two icons of their respective fields, Shah Rukh Khan and AR Rahman, are all set to collaborate for a music video. As per the reports flowing in, the duo will be seen in anthem song of Hockey World Cup 2018.

The matches of Hockey World Cup 2018 are starting from 28th November and the video is said to release at the end of this month. The music video will showcase new India and have visual elements from the contemporary and urbane to the grassroot India even, as it’s the core of hockey and Team India. The song will be composed by Rahman and penned by Gulzar.

Yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture with AR Rahman, on Twitter and Instagram, wherein they both posed holding hockey sticks. SRK had been a part of sports drama based on hockey, Chak De India and the actor has actively shown his love for the sport. Last week, Hockey player Manpreet Singh asked via Twitter, if he would be a part of the hockey tournament and if the actor would support them to which khan replied that, he would jump at the opportunity and wished him, “I wish you and our team the best. Hockey is the pride of India. We will cheer Chak De India! Thank you for thinking of me. #HeartBeatsForHockey”, as per the Tweet.

Spent a few hours with the prides of India…Hockey & @arrahman and the talented #ravivarman Thank u the whole team for making me feel so wonderful. #HeartBeatsForHockey pic.twitter.com/8J9feEzzGW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 14, 2018

With SRK & AR Rahman combining forces to inspire one and all, it is certain that the sport will attract a larger fan base, as India takes on rest of the world at Bhubaneswar come November.