20 Years of Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: 20 HISTORIC Box-Office Achievements Of This Shah Rukh Khan – Kajol Classic!

It has been 20 years since when Rahul, Anjali, Tina and Aman found a permanent place in our heart. No one would have imagined in 1998 that 25-year-old Karan Johar will end up being one of the biggest brands of Bollywood in the coming two decades. While a few naysayers will ask us what made us label Karan Johar as one of the biggest brands of Bollywood, we can justify that by putting forth the slate of Dharma Films that are up for release starting from Kesari to Kalank to Brahmastra to Ranbhoomi to Thakht, which are undoubtedly few of the most awaited release of Bollywood.

Coming to the point, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is the film that redefined the romantic comedy genre in the Hindi Film Industry. It is indeed the film that resulted in transition from romance against the backdrop of families to romance against the backdrop of college lives. And who better than Shah Rukh Khan, who is the King of Romance to bring about this transition.

As we celebrate 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here’s a look at 20 Box-Office achievements of this film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji in lead and supported by Salman Khan in an extremely special role.

1. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was the second film after Amitabh Bachchan’s Mrityudaata to fetch more than Rs 10.00 towards the all India distribution rights. The primary reason for this to happen was Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol teaming up yet again on a romantic film after the historic success of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

2. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is the only film in last 3 decades that had a substantial release in the Mumbai Circuit and record 100% occupancy all across for the first 2 weeks. The film was carrying tremendous craze and the positive word of mouth just boosted the collections further.

3. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released on 240 screens in India and took an excellent opening of Rs 80 Lakhs back in 1998, despite a clash with Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda starrer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

4. Shah Rukh Khan defeated Amitabh Bachchah in the clash between the two films as far as lifetime collections are concerned, and it is after the release of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai that media started labelling SRK as the next Amitabh Bachchan of the Hindi Film Industry. And mind you, he managed to attain this in merely 5 – 6 years since his acting debut.

5. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was the third highest grossing Hindi film of all time in India after Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The movie raked in Rs 47.00 crore at the domestic Box-Office.

6. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai managed to attain the “All Time Blockbuster” Tag at the Box-Office owing to its phenomenal performance all across.

7. Back in 1998, the movie proved to be an “All Time Grosser” in the overseas belt as it raked in $6.3 Million in the overseas belt. And the credit for this solely goes to the unheard popularity of Shah Rukh Khan in the overseas market

8. The overseas record of the film stood unchallenged for 3 long years until the release of Kabhie Khush Kabhi Gham, which coincidentally was again a Shah Rukh Khan film directed by Karan Johar.

9. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was the second Bollywood film after Dil Se to break into UK Top 10 films. Both the films had one common link and that is Shah Rukh Khan.

10. The Karan Johar directorial was the highest grossing film of 1998 both in India as well as abroad. It is a unique feat which very few films have managed to achieve till date.

11. When released in Indonesia, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was arguably a bigger success than Titanic, which is considered as one of the greatest love stories made in the world. This proves the impact of the film outside India.

12. Even after 20 years, the romantic film remains the highest grossing Indian film of all time in South Africa, a market that is still waiting to be explored by Indian Film-Makers.

13. The film was just the 3rd Indian film to rake in over Rs 100 crore at the global Box-Office, the other two being Hum Aapke Hai Kaun and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. The worldwide gross collections of the film stood at Rs 107 crore

14. The music album of the film composed by Jatin-Lalit became the most selling album of 1998 and the title song of the film topped all music charts for nearly 1 year.

15. Although Shah Rukh Khan had a lot of romantic films before Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, it was this film that put him that established him as the eternal romantic boy of the industry.

16. The film also holds a unique record of winning all four acting awards at a ceremony namely best actor, best actress, best supporting actor and best supporting actress. Though not related to Box-Office, this is a commendable achievement.

17. Made on a budget of Rs 10 crore, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was one of the costliest Bollywood film made back then, however the risk paid off as everyone related to the film made massive profits owing to the music sales as well as theatrical success of film.

18. The footfalls of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai stand at 3.56 crore, which is one of the highest ever for a Shah Rukh Khan film till date.

19. Taking into account the inflation, the adjusted collections of the film in today’s time stands at Rs 345 crore.

20. Mumbai, Delhi and East Punjab were the highest contributing territories for the film as the collections from these places aggregated to Rs 31.00 crore. On percentage basis, these 3 circuits contributed 65% of the total business.