Why Cheat India Box Office Collections Day 2: There was no respite for Why Cheat India on Saturday either as collections stayed on to be very poor right through. The film is just not seeing any pick up of sorts, what with the second day collections being a mere 2.10 crore*. These are just terrible numbers and pretty much indicate closure of sorts for the Soumik Sen directed film which has proven to be a non-starter.

So far, the film has collected 3.81 crore* which would is extremely low. It is quite apparent that audience has just not been interested to catch the film and hence, neither were there any initial footfalls nor any follow through collections. Moreover, with reviews not quite helping the film’s cause and word of mouth been non-existent, Why Cheat India is in for a tough time.

As for the other releases of the week, the less said the better. Fruad Saiyaan was a delayed release and though Arshad Warsi did try to promote it to an extent, the film just didn’t get any sort of showcasing in theaters. Rangeela Raja was stuck for a while too though Pahlaj Nihalani and Govinda did pitch it as latter’s comeback affair. None of that happened though as the film hardly saw any shows going for it. As for Bombairiya, even this was a delayed release and with just Radhika Apte as the face value, the film didn’t even see a proper arrival in theaters.

All in all, the new releases have resulted in a lot of red added to the Bollywood report card and the only film which is keeping the Box Office engaged is Uri – The Surgical Strike.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

