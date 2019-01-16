Farhan Akhtar recently has been much in the limelight because of speculations around a love angle with model/actress Shibani Dandekar but what excites us further is his latest tweet. In 2013, we saw Farhan’s spectacular performance in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag where he portrayed the role of the Indian athlete Milkha Singh. Now, he along with the movie’s director, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, are reuniting for another ‘sporty’ project.

On his official Twitter handle, Farhan Akhtar today morning announced Toofan – a movie which will be a heartfelt story of a boxer. The movie will co-produced by Farhan’s and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s own production houses – Excel Movies, ROMP pictures respectively.

The tweet read, “Thrilled to share that 6 years after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, @RakeyshOmMehra and I are reuniting to create #Toofan .. a heartfelt story of a boxer. Hope for your best wishes as we embark on this new journey. Love @ritesh_sid @excelmovies @ROMPPictures”

Talking about their last union Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the movie was critically acclaimed as well as highly appreciated by the audience. It raked in a lifetime collection of 103.5 crores and received the ‘hit’ verdict at the box office. Let’s hope the duo create some heavy storm at the box office with this one, as the name suggests a ‘Toofan’ coming in. We are super excited, how about you?

