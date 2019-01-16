Eyeing for an Eid release, superstar Salman Khan and team is completing the final shooting schedule of Bharat at a brisk pace. Recently, director Ali Abbas Zafar made a cryptic tweet about revealing some important aspects of the movie on a special date and the details are finally out.

Amidst the fan frenzy, the teaser of much-anticipated Bharat is going to be revealed on a special date, which is none other than an auspicious occasion of Indian Republic Day (26th January). As per the exclusive report of PeepingMoon.com, the teaser is currently being edited and all set to be out on 26th January 2019.

A source close to the entertainment portal stated, “The teaser has everything you want from a Salman film. But apart from that, it also has that strong content vibe which will make even non-Salman fans wait for the film. Presenting a content film in a massy Salman Khan style has been the USP of Ali Abbas Zafar and he creates that magic again with Bharat”.

“The teaser is believed to have some amazing dialogues and stunning visuals. One of the dialogues that begin with the line, ‘Jante ho mere maa baba ne mera naam Bharat kyun rakha tha?’ will give you goosebumps,” the source further adds.

It is being said that the movie has much more rawness in content when compared with Salman Khan-Ali Abbas Zafar’s earlier collaborations including Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Earlier, Ali Abbas Zafar made a tweet to share the news about Bharat. He quoted, “All the @BeingSalmanKhan fans, don’t lose your hearts, it was our conscious decision not to release anything about @Bharat_TheFilm on Bhai’s birthday, we are still shooting the film, Naye saal mein nayi film ki baat karegein, Naam Bharat hai ..date bhi special Hogi”.

Bharat starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead, is releasing on Eid 2019.

