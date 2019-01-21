KGF Box Office Collections (Hindi): Inches Closer To The 45 Crore Mark!

KGF Box Office Collections (Hindi): Superstar Yash along with his massive fan following in Down South has also captured some fans from the Bollywood Industry, a proof of which remains to be his last release KGF which is doing wonders at the Box Office.

Despite clashing with a biggie like Zero, the movie managed to rake in 2.10 crores on its opening day. Furthermore, there was no going ahead as the number kept rising with days passing by. Also contributed to its collections was the failure of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer which paved people’s way towards the KGF at the theatres.

Now with the recent numbers coming in, it has added 51 lakhs more to its kitty in the 5th week. The overall collection now stands at a total of 43.93 crores. However, due to recent releases like Simmba, Uri: The Surgical Strike, its pace has slowed down a bit. All in all, the numbers seem to be pretty good and definitely calls for a celebration as it marks itself with the Hit title at the box office.

An action period drama based on Kolar gold fields, it is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale films. The film stars Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles.

Excel Entertainment, known for commercial Hindi drama films, such as Rock On!! 2, Raees, Fukrey series, Gold and many more, backed KGF which is a Kannada film.

K.G.F Chapter-1 was released in five languages and hit the marquee on December 21.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!