Kesari Trailer: This Akshay Kumar Starrer Looks Drop Dead MAGNIFICENT!

Kesari Trailer: We at Koimoi had yesterday informed you about the trailer of this Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari. We were amongst the first ones to tell you about the details of it. After showing it to the selected media, the makers have released the trailer today for the audiences.

Like we informed, it is leaving up to our expectations! Akshay’s Sikh avatar and his raw action is something to look forward to.

Check out the trailer below:

Right from the start, the trailer gives us a sense of patriotism and makes us feel so proud at the same time. Even the background score is so amazing, especially when Ek Onkar plays in the background; it is quite a goosebumps-worthy scene! Even the dialogues in the trailer are so powerful and on-point. After watching the trailer of this bravest battle ever fought in the history between 21 Sikhs and 10,000 invaders, we really can’t wait for the film to hit the theatres.

Kesari trailer also showcases a few glimpses of Parineeti who will be seen playing the love interest of Akki in the film. Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is set to release on March 21, 2019.

Recently, The actor invited all ‘Pad Heroes’ across India to join him and the Niine Movement for a nationwide running event Run4Niine on March 8, which is observed as International Women’s Day.

“It has already been more than a year since the release of PadMan, and I am proud to see how it has evolved into a phenomenal grassroot-level movement,” Akshay said in a statement.

