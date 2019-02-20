Uri: The Surgical Strike Is Ruling IMDb! It’s 2nd Bollywood Film In Top Rated Indian Movies

Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike‘ is refusing to slow down at the Box Office. The film has already crossed the 200 crore mark and became the first blockbuster of 2019.

Owing to the box office success, Uri: The Surgical Strike bags a second place with 8.6 rating in IMDb’s Top Rated Indian Movies of all time after 1971’s flick Anand.

Uri: The Surgical Strike becomes the second Bollywood film after 1971’s Anand to bag its place in IMDB’s Top Rated Indian Movies of all time.

The film is currently in its sixth week of release and has so far remained unaffected despite new films coming on the block. Its total collection, after a glorious 40-day run, has reached Rs 228.77 crore.

URI is based on the 2016 Indian army’s surgical strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan in retaliation for the terror attack on an Army camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bringing to screen one of the biggest events in the history of Indian Army, Aditya Dhar’s directorial the movie depicts the reality behind the surgical strike by Indian Army on Pakistan.

Starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, Ronnie Screwvala, this is his first action-packed film which also boasts of an ensemble cast, including Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, and Kirti Kulhari amongst others.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!