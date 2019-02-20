Continuing the streak on the third day, we are declaring some more winners of Koimoi Audience Poll. Not 5 but 6 categories including- Favourite Playback Singer (Female), Favourite Music Album, Favourite Villain, Favourite Scene, Favourite Debutante and Favourite Debutant of 2018, to get their results out today.

Check out the winner’s list below:

Favourite Playback Singer (Female)

For the Favourite Playback Singer (Female), we nominated Shreya Ghoshal for Ghoomar (Padmaavat), Harshdeep Kaur for Dilbaro (Raazi), Sunidhi Chauhan for Ae Watan (Raazi), Jasleen Royal for Teri Dastaan (Hichki), Deveshi Sehgal for Darya Unplugged (Manmarziyaan), Jyoti Nooran for Halla (Manmarziyaan), Asees Kaur for Akh Lad Jaave (LoveYatri) and Bhoomi Trivedi – Raja Kumari for Husn Parcham (Zero).

Out of all, Shreya Ghoshal emerged as the most favourite choice with a huge share of 37.72% (2,129 votes) out of total 5,644 votes. Harshdeep Kaur grabbed a second spot with 25.71% (1,451 votes), while Asees Kaur became the third favourite with 14.64% (826 votes).

Favourite Music Album

From a bag full of chartbuster albums, we nominated the best of the best of 2018. The Favourite Music Album nominees included- Padmaavat, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Laila Majnu, LoveYatri, Manmarziyaan, October, Raazi, Dhadak, Stree and Raazi.

In the midst of albums full of varying genres, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was chosen as the most favourite. Out of 6,762 votes,it secured 37.89% (2,562 votes) by beating Padmaavat with 12.95% (876 votes) and Stree with 11.30% (764 votes).

Favourite Villain

The nominee list of Most Favourite Villain included- Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji (Padmaavat), Nushrat Bharucha as Sweety (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety), Manoj Bajpayee as Ajay Shergill (Baaghi 2), Saurabh Shukla as Rameshwar Singh (Raid), Tabu as Simi (AndhaDhun), Akshay Kumar as Pakshirajan (2.0), Ramchandra Raju as Garuda (KGF Chapter 1) and Sonu Sood as Durva Ranade (Simmba)

With a smashing majority of 42.31% (2,859 votes) out of 6,758 votes, Ranveer Singh became the most desired bad man of 2018. Akshay Kumar secured the second place with 28.8% (1,946 votes) and Tabu with 11.42% (772 votes) got placed at the third spot.

Favourite Scene

From heart-wrenching to hilarious, the nominee list for Favourite Scene included- Jauhar Scene From Padmaavat, Killing The Servant Scene From Raazi, Har Jagah Laila scene From Laila Majnu, The Blind Piano Player scene From AndhaDhun, Chota Mehmaan Scene From Badhaai Ho, The Stadium Fight Scene From 2.0, Tiger Hai Tu! Scene From Sanju, Singham Meets Simmba Scene From Simmba and Salaam Rocky Bhai Scene From KGF (Hindi).

Out of 5,340 votes, The Stadium Fight Scene from 2.0 secured the first spot with 18.58% (992 votes). With 16.89% (902 votes), The Blind Piano Player scene From AndhaDhun is the runner-up, while Singham Meets Simmba Scene From Simmba got placed at the third position with 13.65% (729 votes).

Favourite Debutante

The year 2018 saw some talented beauties making a big debut in Bollywood. For a Favourite debutante, Zoya Hussain (Mukkabaaz), Janhvi Kapoor (Dhadak), Banita Sandhu (October), Mrunal Thakur (Love Sonia), Sara Ali Khan (Kedarnath) and Tripti Dimri (Laila Majnu), got nominated.

With 58.06% (3,132 votes) out of total 5,394 votes, Sara Ali Khan emerged as the winner by beating Janhvi Kapoor with 16.98% (916 votes) and Banita Sandhu with 8.75% (472 votes) .

Favourite Debutant

Just like debutante, the Favourite Debutant nominee list too consisted of 6 nominees including- Zain Khan Durrani (Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz), Ishaan Khatter (Beyond The Clouds), Dulquer Salmaan (Karwaan), Aayush Sharma (LoveYatri), Rohan Mehra (Baazaar) and Avinash Tiwary (Laila Majnu).

Ishaan Khatter won in the category with 31.47% (1,363 votes) out of total 4,331 votes. Avinash Tiwary with 30.71% (1,330 votes) secured second spot, while Rohan Mehra got placed at the third spot with 16.76% (726 votes).

Congratulations to all the winners!

