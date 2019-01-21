Koimoi’s Audience Poll 2018: Ever since the inception of Bollywood movies, the one thing that remains unchanged is a hero and a villain. Characters like Amjad Khan’s Gabbar Singh and Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul Mehra, to name few, became widely popular and gathered more limelight than the respective movies. Speaking about the year 2018, in a horde of heroic movies, some actors managed to grab the eyeballs with their brilliant portrayal of villainous roles.

Let’s take a look at the best villains of 2018:

Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji (Padmaavat)

The powerhouse of energy, Ranveer Singh skipped the heartbeats with his menacing yet striking act of Alauddin Khilji. Right from the intense look to mannerism, the actor literally lived the character and surprised everyone with his versatility.

Nushrat Bharucha as Sweety (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety)

Director Luv Ranjan’s favourite Nushrat Bharucha received praises for her Sweety in this bromantic movie. Sweety is a sweet and innocent looking girl with a malicious intention of taking control over Sunny Singh aka Titu and his family, after marriage.

Manoj Bajpayee as Ajay Shergill (Baaghi 2)

Despite hurriedly written character, Manoj Bajpayee delivers a noteworthy performance in Baaghi 2. With a limited screen presence and ordinary dialogues, the actor managed to left us impressed.

Saurabh Shukla as Rameshwar Singh (Raid)

This is one of the best acts by Saurabh Shukla. With a dash of quirks and effortless dialogue delivery, Shukla portrayed a powerful politician, Rameshwar Singh, aptly.

Tabu as Simi (AndhaDhun)

Other than Ayushmann Khurrana, it’s Tabu as Simi who stunned the movie buffs with a mind-blowing performance. In some scenes, you feel pity for her but in next, she surprises a big time, with her cruel actions.

Akshay Kumar as Pakshirajan (2.0)

Akshay Kumar couldn’t be termed as an out-and-out negative in 2.0, but then his intention of destroying mankind makes his character a grey shaded. It’s never easy to make an impact in front of megastar Rajinikanth, but Akshay as Pakshirajan managed to impress the audiences.

Ramchandra Raju as Garuda (KGF Chapter 1)

KGF surprised everyone with its box office performance, especially in Hindi dubbed version. Ramchandra Raju, a predominant Kannada actor, fierce impression. Despite limited screen time, the actor lives an impact due to his evil act.

Sonu Sood as Durva Ranade (Simmba)

Even with not-so-memorable dialogues, Sonu Sood delivered a bad-ass performance as Durva Ranade. The actor with his Superman physique and heavy stubble stands tall in front of Ranveer aka Sangram Bhalerao.

