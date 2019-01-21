Manikarnika: 5 Times ‘Rani’ Kangana Ranaut Proved She’s A Bad-Ass Queen In Real Life Too!

The Manikarnika star Kangana Ranaut, who is also termed as the most controversial actress in the industry by many has time and again proved out to be a bad-ass with her bold and outspoken statements.

Here are 5 times the reel life ‘Rani’ (Laxmibai) proved why she’s a queen in real life too! Check it out:

The Viral Karan Johar (Koffee With Karan) Feud- It for sure takes some balls to be someone who’s all by themselves in the industry, and mess up with a director/ producer as huge as Karan Johar. Moreover, the Queen actress went onto commit the sin at KJo’s very own show, Koffee With Karan (Season 5). From sarcastically calling him the “driving force” by demeaning her and mocking her English, to referring him with something as blunt as “Flag bearer of nepotism” – she risked it all without fear and that’s one reason why we’ll give it to her.

“Me & Priyanka Chopra Can Kick Some Butts Together”- In a recent interview with entertainment portal Pinkvilla, when Kangana was asked if she would like to work with her Krrish 3 & Fashion co-star again, she responded saying, ” I would definitely like to do (a movie with Priyanka). I and Priyanka can kick some butts. Essentially she is very like that person, she can kick butts, she is quite tough.”

Threatening Karni Sena – Rumours around Karni Sena (the outfit that protested against Padmaavat) also being an obstruction in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi was doing the rounds recently, and when Ranaut was asked about it, she said, “If they don’t stop then they should know I am also a Rajput and I will destroy each one of them.”

However, the outfit, later on, went onto rubbish all the rumours and cleared that they aren’t against the movie.

Hrithik Roshan Controversy- Although what exactly happened between the alleged ex-lovers, Kangana & Hrithik still remains a deep dark secret, but the legal notices and spilling of dirt publicly aren’t unknown. It did put an impact on her image in the industry but as it seems, she’s emerged victorious over it all.

The Director Hat – Last but not the least, it might not be on-papers as the Queen herself denied the credits, the actress is donning the Director’s hat and has directed a lot of scenes as well as assisted the post-production stage after the original director Krish denied re-shooting several scenes due to unavailability of dates. While she was being backlashed by a lot because of Sonu Sood’s exit and much more, here she is standing strong and being highly appreciated by her own team for all the efforts she’s put in. Isn’t that the answer to it all?

All hail Queen Kangana! Her upcoming Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, based on based on the life of Rani Laxmibai is slated to hit the theatres on January 25. We’re super excited for it, how about y’all?

