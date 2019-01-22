Koimoi’s Audience Poll 2018: As we move towards our major league awards, let’s look at few of the best scenes of 2018. From 2.0, Simmba, Sanju and KGF there were some brilliant movies and some very brilliant scenes from it.

Check out the list of top scenes of 2018 below:

1. Jauhar Scene From Padmaavat

Undoubtedly, the best scene of the film when Allaudin Khilji (Ranveer Singh) just tries everything to catch a glimpse of Rani Padmavati (Deepika Padukone) but fails to do so. Rani Padmavati along with other ladies moves towards to perform the Jauhar (mass self-immolation to avoid themselves by being captured by Khilji).

2. Killing The Servant Scene From Raazi

When Sehmat was caught using a bug to spy on people from Pakistan’s army, she decides to kill the ‘loyal’ servant. Switching to all-ruthless mode, she decides to crash him with a car and comes back to the washroom and weeps with guilt.

3. “Har Jagah Laila” From Laila Majnu

It’s most probably one of the most heart-wrenching scenes to come out of Bollywood this year. Avinash Tewari’s outstanding performance just levels up the watching experience of this scene. The way he portrays his mourning without shedding tears is unmatchable in the finale of Laila Majnu.

4. “The Blind Piano Player” From Andhadhun

If you haven’t yet seen Andhadhun, skip this section. The scene where Akash (Ayushmann Khurrana) comes to Simi’s (Tabu) house to play the piano. Simi, who has already killed her husband plans with her lover how to clean up the mess, and Akash who is a blind man for them sits there and plays the piano. MASTERPIECE!

5. “Chota Mehmaan” Scene From Badhaai Ho

In a scene where the family consisting two brothers and mother, how the father gives them the news of the arrival of a ‘chota mehmaan’. Gajraj Rao excels in this scene as the father and Neena Gupta without any dialogue blows your mind.

6. “The Stadium Fight” Scene From 2.0

With VFX on steroids, 2.0 was a visual form of orgasm. There were many scenes in the film which could’ve made it to this list but the stadium fight had everyone’s hearth in their mouth. It was grand and a treat to watch on the big screen.

7. “Tiger Hai Tu!” Scene From Sanju

We know there will be a debate on choosing the best scene from Sanju but this is the best of all. “Where is my mangalsutra?” and “Dada pot se paani aa raha hai” could be the runner-ups. But the scene where Kamli (Vicky Kaushal) mixes vodka in the tea and ask Sanju (Ranbir Kapoor) to ‘roar’ in his style.

8. “Singham Meets Simmba” Scene From Simmba

Rohit Shetty is serving some of the best masala movies to us since years and Simmba was no different. We are sure, here everyone will agree with us on Ajay Devgn’s entry scene being the best one from a lot of some mind-blowing scenes.

9. “Salaam Rocky Bhai” From KGF (Hindi)

No, we aren’t talking about the song of the film but it’s when Rocky (Yash) enters into the picture. After an elongated flashback scene, we get to see Rocky in a trademarked action sequence.

