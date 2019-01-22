Manikarnika Box Office: Will It Go Ahead To Become Kangana Ranaut’s Highest Grossing & Women-Centric Film?

After the wait of more than a year, Kangana Ranaut is all set to appear at the big screen with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi on the occasion of Republic Day. The movie which also stars the debutante Ankita Lokhande is a women-centric film based on the life of Rani Laxmi Bai, and that is one segment where Kangana masters having done movies like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu franchise, Fashion – now we wonder if this one’s going to be her highest grossing movie of all time at the box office?

Taking a sneak peek into her filmography at the box office, her highest earning remains to be Tanu Weds Manu Returns with a whopping collection of 152 crores. Another reason to rejoice was the fact that it became Bollywood’s highest grossing women-centric film of all time.

Now with Manikarnika, which owing to major controversies that it got surrounded with, and the highly positive reactions that it garnered with its trailer, it has created a huge buzz for itself amongst the viewers. Also, to be mentioned is a festive weekend release which will definitely work in favour of the movie.

Kangana’s top 3 women-centric films till date remain to be Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Queen, and then the original Tanu Weds Manu and also because of the type of movies that she’s done in her career, these remain her top solo releases as well.

Although a good opening is expected from this movie, if its lifetime happens to cross Tanu Weds Manu Returns… it will not only become Kangana’s highest grossing but a movie with such a noble cause will mark its position at the top in terms of overall collections of women-centric films.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!