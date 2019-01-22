Filmmaker Ritesh Batra’s upcoming film Photograph starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra is slated to hit the silver screen on March 8.

Batra on Tuesday morning took to Twitter to announce the release date of the film, revolving around a struggling street photographer who is pressured by his grandmother to marry. He convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancee.

“The story begins… ‘Photograph‘. Releases in cinemas in India on March 8, 2019,” he tweeted.

Photograph stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra. It also features Farrukh Jaffar, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, Akash Sinha and Saharsh Kumar Shukla.

“Photograph” will be screened at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival next month. The film will also premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2019, which will be held from January 24 to February 3.

